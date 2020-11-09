Archives Puzzles: Getting Schooled

Each Monday, sit back, relax, and ease into the work week with puzzles created from images in our collections that have been designated as open access. Anyone can now download, transform, share, and reuse these images as part of Smithsonian Open Access, launched in 2020.

Today’s puzzle features a New England schoolroom in the Hall of Everyday Life in Early America, which opened in the Smithsonian’s National Museum of Natural History in 1957. It included an entire seventeenth-century Massachusetts Bay Colony house, three eighteenth-century rooms, an early nineteenth-century bedroom, and the schoolroom.

The Original:

The Puzzle: