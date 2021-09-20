Archives Puzzles: Free Fallin’

Each Monday, sit back, relax, and ease into the work week with puzzles created from images in our collections that have been designated as open access. Anyone can now download, transform, share, and reuse these images as part of Smithsonian Open Access, launched in 2020.

With fall right around the corner, we’re ready for chunky sweaters, hot teas, and changing leaves. This week’s puzzle features photographs of plants and plant specimens on display at the Conference on the Future of the Smithsonian in 1927. The man standing in front of the exhibition space is associate curator William Ralph Maxon, who worked with the Smithsonian’s division of plants between 1899 and 1946.

The Original

The Puzzle