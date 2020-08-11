Archives Puzzles: Feeling Blue in the Windy City (But Only Because the Print is a Cyanotype)

Each Monday, sit back, relax, and ease into the work week with puzzles created from images in our collections that have been designated as open access. Anyone can now download, transform, share, and reuse these images as part of Smithsonian Open Access, launched in 2020.

Today’s feature is from the 1893 World’s Columbian Exposition in Chicago. The Smithsonian coordinated all of the U.S. Government exhibits and prepared a display on its activities and collections for the Exposition. Visible in this photograph are the Pennsylvania State Building and Palace of Fine Arts.

The Original:

The Puzzle: