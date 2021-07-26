Archives Puzzles: Come Sail Away

Each Monday, sit back, relax, and ease into the work week with puzzles created from images in our collections that have been designated as open access. Anyone can now download, transform, share, and reuse these images as part of Smithsonian Open Access, launched in 2020.

Come sail away to the Smithsonian with this week’s puzzle, which features a scene from the water transportation exhibit, commonly referred to as the boat hall. Ships, canoes, boat models and more were displayed at the U.S. National Museum, now known as the Arts and Industries Building, between the Museum’s opening in 1881 until the late 1960s.

The Original

The Puzzle