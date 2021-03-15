Archives Puzzles: Cherry Blossom Szn

Each Monday, sit back, relax, and ease into the work week with puzzles created from images in our collections that have been designated as open access. Anyone can now download, transform, share, and reuse these images as part of Smithsonian Open Access, launched in 2020.

Even though it’s not quite spring, the start of daylight savings time has our minds in cherry blossom season. This photograph was captured by Martin A. Gruber, a native of Berks County Pennsylvania, who worked for the War Department in Washington, D.C. from 1891 to around 1929. His photographs in our collections document views of the National Zoological Park, buildings, monuments, trees, and more in the Washington, D.C. area.

