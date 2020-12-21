Archives Puzzles: Bundling Up

Each Monday, sit back, relax, and ease into the work week with puzzles created from images in our collections that have been designated as open access. Anyone can now download, transform, share, and reuse these images as part of Smithsonian Open Access, launched in 2020.

Need some winter fashion inspiration? Look no further than the exhibit cases at the United States National Museum, now known as the Arts and Industries Building, in the 1880s. When the Museum opened to the public in 1881, there were four main exhibit halls, located to the north, south, east, and west of the rotunda. Staff wasted no space in these large galleries, as you might infer from the packed display in the photograph below. Objects were organized in large, mahogany exhibit cases on casters, so that they could be moved easily throughout the large halls. To learn about the history of the national museum and the types of artifacts on display there, explore Baird’s Dream: History of the Arts and Industries Building.

The Original:

The Puzzle: