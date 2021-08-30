Archives Puzzles: Back to School

Each Monday, sit back, relax, and ease into the work week with puzzles created from images in our collections that have been designated as open access. Anyone can now download, transform, share, and reuse these images as part of Smithsonian Open Access, launched in 2020.

DC Public Schools students are headed back to the classroom today, so we’re sharing this throwback of Central High School, now known as Cardozo Education Campus, in 1919. The DC Board of Education transferred the underutilized Central building to Cardozo High School, a school for Black students that was suffering from overcrowding in its former space at 9th Street and Rhode Island Avenue, NW, in 1950. The site has hosted major civil rights demonstrations, including a speech made by the Reverend Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. in 1967.

The Original

The Puzzle