Archives Puzzles: All Aboard the Albatross

Each Monday, sit back, relax, and ease into the work week with puzzles created from images in our collections that have been designated as open access. Anyone can now download, transform, share, and reuse these images as part of Smithsonian Open Access, launched in 2020.



This week’s puzzle invites us on to the bow deck of the United States Fish Commission’s Albatross. Second Smithsonian Secretary Spencer F. Baird lobbied in Congress for funds to build the steamer, which first launched in the Atlantic Ocean in 1882. Albatross was the first vessel built for marine research by any government.

The Original

The Puzzle