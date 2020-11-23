Archives Puzzles: 100 Years of the Smithsonian

Each Monday, sit back, relax, and ease into the work week with puzzles created from images in our collections that have been designated as open access. Anyone can now download, transform, share, and reuse these images as part of Smithsonian Open Access, launched in 2020.

With the Smithsonian’s 175th birthday just around the corner in 2021, we’re taking you back to the Institution’s 100th celebration in 1946. The scene featured in this week’s Smithsonian Open Access puzzle is of the special exhibit, hosted in the foyer of the Smithsonian’s National Museum of Natural History Building, that explored the activities of Smithsonian Institution in its first 100 years. Aside from the exhibit, the Smithsonian Institution Building, or the Castle, was featured on a three-cent commemorative United States postage stamp, chief of the Institution’s editorial division Webster P. True authored The First Hundred Years of the Smithsonian Institution, 1846–1946, and the Scientific Monthly, since absorbed by Science, devoted an entire issue to the Smithsonian.

The Original

The Puzzle