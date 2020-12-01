American Women of Science Symposium Sessions Available Online

In October 2020, the Smithsonian American Women’s History Initiative hosted a virtual symposium about the history and future of women in science in the United States. You can access all virtual sessions, here. If you’d like some help selecting a talk to watch, read through session abstracts, here.

From keynote speakers narrating personal journeys to panels of historians discussing how we can make women’s work in the sciences more visible, the symposium spans disciplines and offers a variety of perspectives on what defining a more equitable future for women in science might look like.

Though there were many presentations about women in Smithsonian history throughout the six-day symposium, don’t miss talks from Archives staff. Historian Pam Henson explored how women have fought for inclusion at the Institution and program assistant Hannah Byrne moderated “Mujeres de STRI: From Exclusion to Influence, Women's Role in the Making of a Scientific Community at the Smithsonian Tropical Research Institute.”

We are thrilled that the virtual format of the symposium means that we can make these talks available to you online!

Related Resources